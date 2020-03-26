Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith F. Coughlin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Judith F. "Judy" (Goudreault) Coughlin, 82, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on March 26, 2020.



Born in Waterbury, CT, Judy was the daughter of the late Raoul and Adeline (Duprey) Goudreault. She was raised and educated in Connecticut and been a resident of New Hampshire for the past 23 years.



Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an assistant cook at the Animation Station.



Judy and her husband were lifelong members of the Girl Scouts of Northwestern, CT and caretakers of Camp Maria Pratt and known as "JJ" and "Busy Beaver." Currently, they were active communicants of St. John the Baptist Parish in Allenstown, where she was a member of the Ladies of Ste. Anne Sodality and served as a Eucharistic Minister.



She enjoyed crocheting, reading, cooking (especially at holiday gatherings), and circle-words and in earlier years, enjoyed bowling.



Judy is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Terrance F. "Terry" Coughlin; her four children, Terrence Coughlin and his wife Dawn of North Kingstown, RI, Theresa Phair and her husband Earle of Pembroke, Frances Clark and her husband Ray of Torrington, CT, and Mary Waldron and her husband John of Belmont. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren (and 1 on the way).



Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, Judy's Visitation and Funeral Mass will take place at a later time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's memory may be sent to St. John the Baptist Church, 10 School St. Allenstown, NH 03275 or CRVNA Hospice, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

