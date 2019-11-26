Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Lynn Lauster. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Lynn Lauster passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 15, 2019.



Mrs. Lauster was born on March 1, 1942 in Rockville Centre, N.Y. She is survived by her son, R. Todd Lauster and his wife Amanda, of Springfield, N.H., her daughter, Karen Lauster Berniker and her husband Mark, of San Francisco, CA and two grandchildren, Robert Lauster and Courtney Lauster, of Springfield, N.H.



She graduated from Colby Sawyer Junior College in 1962. She married Robert John Lauster of Queens, N.Y.on June 6, 1964. They lived on Long Island and in Westfield, N.J. Judy was a wonderful homemaker and loving, dedicated mother. Judy and Bob retired to the New London, N.H. area in 2003, where they spent many family vacations. An avid follower of current events and H.G.T.V, Judy loved cooking and interior decorating, but mostly she loved spending time with her family. She was well known for cheering her children and grandchildren from the sidelines at sporting and cultural events.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Foundation Fighting Blindness. P.O Box 17279, Baltimore, MD 21298.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 26, 2019

