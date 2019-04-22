Join us in a celebration of life of Judith Wood Saturday May 11, 2019 at 1-2 pm in the Deering Community Church 763 Deering Center Rd, Deering, NH 03244.
A reception will follow from 2-3 pm in the Church Function Hall with light refreshments and food. Join the Wood, Gallagher, and Jarvis Families.
The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family.
For more log on to www.holtwoodburyfh.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 22, 2019