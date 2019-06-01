Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Marie Smith. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary





Judith was born February 19, 1938 in Boston, MA, daughter to the late Frederick and Agnes (Rafferty) Czupryna. She was a mail sorter for the United States post office in Manchester, NH for more than 15 years before her retirement in 2003.



Judith was a devout Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. Judith also enjoyed flowers, spending time at the beach and photographing family gathering



She will always be remembered for kindly asking "One more!" to get the perfect shot. Above all spending time with her family was most important, especially with her grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by a brother Frederick Czupryna and a sister Virginia "Ginger" Sullivan and her husband John "Sully" Sullivan of Quincy MA.



Judith is survived by two sons, Walter Smith and his wife, Laura of Milford and Joseph Smith of Concord; a daughter, Margaret "Peg" Smith also of Concord; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Alexander "AJ" Smith; a brother, James "Jim" Czupryna and his wife, Dorothy "Dolly" of Townsend, MA; two sisters, Mary Kenney of Quincy, MA and Margaret "Marge" Williams and her husband, Hugh of Bethel, ME; cousin, Christine Deluca of Boston and countless other nieces, nephews and extended family.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00pm with a funeral service at 12:00 - Noon at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street Concord, NH.



Burial will follow in the family lot at Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord, NH.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.

