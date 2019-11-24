Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith "Judy" Schummer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith "Judy" Schummer, 81, died, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Neilson Place, Bemidji due to complications of dementia.



Memorial Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home, Bemidji with Pastor Fred Martin officiating. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



Judith Cary Allen was born July 13, 1938 in Jackson, MI to William Russell and Elizabeth Cary (O'Connell) Allen III. She was a member of the Mayflower Society (Mayflower Descendants), lived in Concord, NH for most of her youth and graduated from Concord High School in 1957. She graduated from Fisher Junior College in 1959 with a legal secretary major.



Judy married Frank Cleary and had one daughter, Kathleen. In 1970 Judy and Kathy moved to Bemidji where Judy attended Oak Hills Bible College. On March 6, 1972 she married Alvin Schummer in Sisseton, SD and they had one daughter, Heidi. Judy attended the Bemidji Vo-Tech for secretarial studies.



Throughout her years in Bemidji she worked at the Rainbow Book and Bible Gift Shop, Target, Bethel Lutheran Church, Goodwill and Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home as a visitation attendant.



Judy was active in her church life. She enjoyed traveling, puzzles, working in the garden, being a homemaker and was involved with the American Legion Auxiliary. Judy's favorite thing was spending time with family.



She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Mark) Beer of Roseville and Heidi (Chad Aylesworth) Hein of Bemidji; 4 grandchildren, Kailey and Erin Beer and Alex and Kaitlyn Hein.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin and brother, William Russell Allen IV.



Guestbook at

Judith "Judy" Schummer, 81, died, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Neilson Place, Bemidji due to complications of dementia.Memorial Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home, Bemidji with Pastor Fred Martin officiating. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Judith Cary Allen was born July 13, 1938 in Jackson, MI to William Russell and Elizabeth Cary (O'Connell) Allen III. She was a member of the Mayflower Society (Mayflower Descendants), lived in Concord, NH for most of her youth and graduated from Concord High School in 1957. She graduated from Fisher Junior College in 1959 with a legal secretary major.Judy married Frank Cleary and had one daughter, Kathleen. In 1970 Judy and Kathy moved to Bemidji where Judy attended Oak Hills Bible College. On March 6, 1972 she married Alvin Schummer in Sisseton, SD and they had one daughter, Heidi. Judy attended the Bemidji Vo-Tech for secretarial studies.Throughout her years in Bemidji she worked at the Rainbow Book and Bible Gift Shop, Target, Bethel Lutheran Church, Goodwill and Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home as a visitation attendant.Judy was active in her church life. She enjoyed traveling, puzzles, working in the garden, being a homemaker and was involved with the American Legion Auxiliary. Judy's favorite thing was spending time with family.She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Mark) Beer of Roseville and Heidi (Chad Aylesworth) Hein of Bemidji; 4 grandchildren, Kailey and Erin Beer and Alex and Kaitlyn Hein.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin and brother, William Russell Allen IV.Guestbook at www.OlsonSchwartzFuneralHome.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close