Judy D. (Sleeper) Wilson of Franklin, NH, passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home.
Judy was born on October 10, 1933 in Bethlehem, NH, the daughter of David and Christine (Sargent) Sleeper.
She was raised in Franklin, graduating from Franklin High School in the class of 1952.
Her first job was at the Franklin Dress shop and she retired from the Franklin School District Food Service program.
She was married for 41 years to her beloved husband Al who predeceased her in 1994.
She is survived by her two daughters Pam Desrochers and her husband Gerard of Hill, NH and Donna Fudge of Fredericksburg, VA; grandchildren, Matthew Desrochers, Sarah Zeller, Mark Desrochers and Steven Desrochers; and five great grandchildren.
She especially enjoyed spending time at her grandchildren's activities. Judy enjoyed baking, reading, sewing, and gardening She attended the Baptist Church of Franklin and was a member of the church choir.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at the Franklin Cemetery, Franklin, NH, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Merrimack County Home who cared for Judy for the last 4 years of her life.
Donations in memory of Judy may be made to the Edna McKenna Fund (at Merrimack County Nursing Home), 325 Daniel Webster Hwy., Boscawen, NH 03303.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Franklin is assisting with arrangements.
For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 12, 2020.