Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia C. Perkins. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Julia C. Perkins, 90, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her residence, with her family by her side.



Julia was born on October 15, 1929, in Littleton, NH, daughter of the late Robert and Betsy (Young) Christie.



Julia was active in many civic organizations. She was a Girl Scout Leader and an active member of the Wilkins-Smith Post #1 American Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years. She was on the Budget Committee, the Planning Board, was the Treasurer, and a selectman for the Town of Belmont. Julia was a communicant at St. Joseph Church in Laconia.



Julia is survived by her five daughters; Margaret E. Jones and her husband Albert of Orangeburg, SC, Katharine A. Dyer and her husband James of Belmont, Deborah J. Kaczynski and her husband Thomas of Rochester, Betsy J. Carignan and her husband Roger (Skip) of Belmont, and Patricia A. Birch and her husband Steve of Concord, twelve grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Julia was predeceased by her husband Maxwell, son Mark, her brother Thomas J. Christie, sisters Roberta J. McNamara, Joan R. Herrmann, Ramona J. Forman and Jacqueline R Gilbert.



There will be no Calling Hours.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main Street, Belmont.



A private burial will be held in the spring at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Littleton, NH.



For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Julia's name may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul-Food Pantry, PO Box 6123, Laconia, NH 03247.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to

Julia C. Perkins, 90, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her residence, with her family by her side.Julia was born on October 15, 1929, in Littleton, NH, daughter of the late Robert and Betsy (Young) Christie.Julia was active in many civic organizations. She was a Girl Scout Leader and an active member of the Wilkins-Smith Post #1 American Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years. She was on the Budget Committee, the Planning Board, was the Treasurer, and a selectman for the Town of Belmont. Julia was a communicant at St. Joseph Church in Laconia.Julia is survived by her five daughters; Margaret E. Jones and her husband Albert of Orangeburg, SC, Katharine A. Dyer and her husband James of Belmont, Deborah J. Kaczynski and her husband Thomas of Rochester, Betsy J. Carignan and her husband Roger (Skip) of Belmont, and Patricia A. Birch and her husband Steve of Concord, twelve grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Julia was predeceased by her husband Maxwell, son Mark, her brother Thomas J. Christie, sisters Roberta J. McNamara, Joan R. Herrmann, Ramona J. Forman and Jacqueline R Gilbert.There will be no Calling Hours.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main Street, Belmont.A private burial will be held in the spring at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Littleton, NH.For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Julia's name may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul-Food Pantry, PO Box 6123, Laconia, NH 03247.Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close