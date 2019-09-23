Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia E. Oderwald. View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Send Flowers Obituary





Born on January 12, 1924 in Long Island City, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Julia (McCarron) Stumpf. She was resided Wantagh, NY before moving to Epsom in 1976.



Julia graduated from Newtown High School, New York.



She was a loving and dedicated homemaker.



Julia was the loving wife of Robert C. Oderwald. September 27, 2019 would have marked their seventy-second wedding anniversary.



Julia enjoyed reading, gardening, various crafts, and cooking for her family. Her family was the center of her world. She gave herself wholeheartedly to her husband, children, and grandchildren.



She will be deeply missed and held close in heart.



In addition to her beloved husband currently of Bedford, family members include a son, Robert C. Oderwald and his wife, Katherine, of Kathleen, GA; two daughters, Mary Cutter and her husband, Randy, of Pittsfield, NH and Julie Johnson of Manchester; a daughter-in-law, Susan Oderwald of Long Island, NY; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Michael Oderwald and a grandson, Christopher Bos.



Services: A private committal service was held at New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen.



The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.



