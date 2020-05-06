Julian Michael Andosca, born July 16, 1999 in Concord, NH, passed away last week at his residence in Portland, ME.



Julian was an avid fisherman and hobbyist; an innovative cook; budding musician; an animal lover; an impassioned speaker and a patient confidante. Julian was quick to laugh at himself and slow to release an embrace.



His sudden passing is a loss and a shock for all. May we remember him fondly as we find comfort in each other and ever as we find hope or humor in unexpected places. Let us honor Julian by pursuing the fulfillments we've all wished for him living on.



Formal Memorial and Gathering arrangements will follow, quite likely in concurrence with Julian's birth date.



