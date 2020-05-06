Julian Michael Andosca
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julian Michael Andosca, born July 16, 1999 in Concord, NH, passed away last week at his residence in Portland, ME.

Julian was an avid fisherman and hobbyist; an innovative cook; budding musician; an animal lover; an impassioned speaker and a patient confidante. Julian was quick to laugh at himself and slow to release an embrace.

His sudden passing is a loss and a shock for all. May we remember him fondly as we find comfort in each other and ever as we find hope or humor in unexpected places. Let us honor Julian by pursuing the fulfillments we've all wished for him living on.

Formal Memorial and Gathering arrangements will follow, quite likely in concurrence with Julian's birth date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved