Julie Catherine Lagasse, 49, of Concord, NH passed away April 7, 2020 at Concord Hospice House after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Julie was born in Nashua, NH, she is a graduate of Concord High School. Julie was employed at D'Angelo's in Concord and Black Forest Nursing in Boscawen prior to her illness.
Julie was an avid horse woman. She spent many years as the manager of Rolling Wood Stables, Bedord, caring for horses, training horses and working in stables. Julie enjoyed gourmet cooking and gardening.
Julie is survived by her daughter, Micaela Hooker of Concord; her parents, Roger and Natalie Lagasse of Bow; her brother, Stan Lagasse and his daughter, Jillian of Concord; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
ARRANGEMENTS: A Memorial Service at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Concord, will be announced at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Boscawen. To view Julie's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 20, 2020