Julie Maxfield Bonham, loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie Maxfield Bonham.
Julie was born June 13, 1967 in Concord, New Hampshire, Daughter to Ralph and Shirley (Smith) Maxfield. She was a graduate of Merrimack Valley High School and went on to earn her Associate degree in Social Services from New Hampshire Technical institute. Julie then began her career with Health Line as a social services specialist.
Julie was a strong willed adventurer. She enjoyed traveling and went on several cruises with her beloved husband, Paul. Julie loved music, musicals, hot air balloon rides and spending time in nature, especially at the ocean. Above all she was devoted to her loving family and will be remembered most for her hugs.
Julie is survived by her husband of 19 years, Paul W. Bonham of Loudon; her mother, Shirley (Smith) Maxfield also of Loudon; Three sisters, Joanie Osgood of Concord, Jill Foster and her husband, Randy of Pittsfield, NH and Jean Peters and her husband, Larry of Wapakoneta, OH; six nephews, Jason, Shawn, Ryan, Dennis, Curtis and Jeremy; Two Nieces, Jessica and Stevie and several great- nieces and great-nephews.
A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
(603) 225-3517
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 18, 2019