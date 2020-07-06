June Woodbury Brusa Atkins 83, went to join her Son and Mother on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born June 8, 1937 to Bud and Eleanor Woodbury in Dunbarton, she was a graduate of Concord High 1955. She went on to New Hampshire Technical Institute for her ECE and also to Empire Beauty School. She then was an LNA caretaker for many years at Havenwood Heritage Heights and retried to do private home care.
June loved the outdoors, enjoyed hunting and fishing wither her hubby, but her all-time favorite was the ocean. Her hobbies were knitting, sewing, quilting, puzzles, painting and just being around people.
Per June's request there will be no services.
June's wish is for everyone to be safe and happy.
June leaves behind loving husband, Chuck of Loudon; daughter, Judy-Ann and son, Mike. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her son, Mark.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com
for the Atkins family.