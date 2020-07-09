Kalliope Bartlett, 95 of Nashua, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Kindred/Greenbriar Nursing Home in Nashua, NH.



It is with great sadness that the family of Kalliope Bartlett makes this announcement. Born in Manchester on Feb. 18, 1925, she was the youngest of seven children of Christos and Eleni (Koutchcous) Lappas. After her marriage to her beloved husband Carroll F. Bartlett in October 19, 1947 she lived in Epsom, NH until 2008.



She was predeceased by her husband who died in May 2008, and all her siblings. She leaves her sons, Leslie Bartlett of Manchester, MA., and Russell Bartlett and his wife, Marina, of Nashua, NH; four grandchildren, Seth Bartlett and his wife Wren, Kyra Frank and her husband Andrew, Matthew Bartlett and his wife Lauren, and Suzanne Bartlett and her fiancee Gregory Sauer; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



During her life she was a bookkeeper at the Concord Monitor for over 25 years. She loved to cook and tap dance. She had been an active member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Concord, NH.



Burial services were held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Donations in her memory may be made to the Holy Trinity Church in Concord, NH.



