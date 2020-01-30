Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Kathryn Coburn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen K. (Wirta) Coburn, age 54 died of a sudden pulmonary embolism on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Elliott Hospital in Manchester.



Karen was born on March 10, 1965 in Keene, NH to Robert & Joanne (Gagnon) Wirta. She graduated from Hopkinton High School, attended Keene State College and graduated from NHTI. She was most recently employed at Publisher's Communication Group as a sales manager.



She leaves behind the love of her life, Kenneth Coburn, whom she was married to for 28 years. Her step-daughter Heather Pacocha, her mother, Joanne Wirta of Venice, FL, her sister Kristin Wirta, uncles Joe Gagnon & Bruce Goings, aunts Barbara Barnes & Evelyn Wirta and Lisa Gagnon. Mother-in-law, Joyce Coburn, grandmother, Jean Leonardi, both of Bow. In-laws, Donald Coburn, Jr., Lynne Fergon Coburn, Karen & Chris Majchrowicz, Jennifer Hayes, Kellie & Bill Booth, Karen & Bailey Smith, Chris & Debbie Neilson, along with many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends, as well as her "baby" Petey.



She was predeceased by her loving father Robert Wirta.



Karen will best be remembered for her loving nature and infectious laugh.



There will be no services. A gathering for family and friends for a celebration of her life will be held at the home of Karen & Bailey Smith. 7 Risingwood Drive, Bow on Saturday February 1st from 1:00pm-4:00pm.

