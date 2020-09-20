1/
Karen Lee Greenwood
1950 - 2020
Pittsfield----Karen Lee Greenwood 70, of Cameron drive passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at her home.

Karen was born February 26, 1950 in Concord, NH, daughter to James and Phyllis (Wombolt) Weeks. She was a loving homemaker. She was a member of the Hooksett American Legion Post 37. Karen also volunteered at the Pittsfield Elementary School and was affectionately known as "Grammy G"

Karen enjoyed NASCAR, sewing, cooking, camping traveling and motorcycle trips with her husband. Above all, spending time with her family was most important.

Karen is survived by her husband of 51 years, David Greenwood; son David Greenwood Jr.; daughter, Brandy Greenwood and Fiancé Jamie Joy grandson, Brandon Greenwood all of Pittsfield; sisters, Marcia Weeks of Derby, VT and Nancy Martin of Penacook and her loving mother, Phyllis Weeks also of Pittsfield. Karen is predeceased by her father, James Weeks and brother, John Weeks.

Committal services will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1:00pm in the family lot at Blossom Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the Greenwood family.

Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Committal
01:00 PM
Blossom Hill Cemetery
