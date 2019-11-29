Karen M. LeBlanc, 47, died unexpectedly on November 28, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Berlin, NH daughter of Gary P. and Bette M. (Roy) Roberts of Littleton.
Karen was a graduate of Keene State College with a degree in Health Education, followed by a degree in Nursing from NHTI. Karen was a devoted mother and loved spending time with her children.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children Sara Forrest and Jack Forrest of Bedford, NH; a sister Sharyn D'Eon and her husband Glen of Keene, a brother Steven Roberts and his fiancee Melissa Farrow of Whitefield and 2 nephews Brett Roberts of Keene and Nickolas Roberts of Lancaster.
Funeral services will be held in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Salvation Army, 58 Clinton Street, Concord, NH 03301 or to the Granite House for Women, 57 North Main Street # 301, Concord, NH 03301.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 29, 2019