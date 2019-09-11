Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Marie Hembrough. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Boscawen 172 King Street Boscawen , NH 03303 (603)-622-1800 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Union Chapel Hillsborough , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Marie (Zarella) Hembrough, 67, passed away on September 5, 2019 at Harris Hill Nursing Home in Concord, NH. She was born on March 9, 1952 in Dorchester, MA, the daughter of John and Phyllis Zarella. Early on in life she and her parents moved to Medford where she would reside throughout her childhood attending grade school, high school, and college at Rittners School of Design where she obtained her Associates in Floral Design and went on to be a talented and successful florist for more than 40 years.



Karen enjoyed spending time with friends and family going on camping trips, cited by her family as a survivalist who could triumph even the most tenacious outdoor extremes. While she had many talents, enjoyed many activities, and displayed insurmountable levels of dedication to what she loved, working with flowers to create incomparable arrangements was her passion. After many years in the flower business she was introduced to the competitive side of floral arranging and took pride in her multitude of victories in the Teleflora Design Competitions. Towards the end of her life she became a member and teacher at the Union Chapel in Hillsborough, NH donating her time to passing her passion for flowers on to generations to come for more than 5 years.



She is survived by her sister Judy (Zarella) Wright; daughter Kimberly Hembrough; son Kevin Hembrough; grandchildren Devin and Kylee who have always known her as Nana; countless extended loved ones; and her beloved cat Mr. Magoo.



There will be a Celebration of Life beginning at 1:00 P.M. on September 28 at the Union Chapel in Hillsborough. Family and friends are invited to attend. Flowers and donations will be accepted on behalf of Karen, donations can be made to the . For more information please visit



The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please visit

Karen Marie (Zarella) Hembrough, 67, passed away on September 5, 2019 at Harris Hill Nursing Home in Concord, NH. She was born on March 9, 1952 in Dorchester, MA, the daughter of John and Phyllis Zarella. Early on in life she and her parents moved to Medford where she would reside throughout her childhood attending grade school, high school, and college at Rittners School of Design where she obtained her Associates in Floral Design and went on to be a talented and successful florist for more than 40 years.Karen enjoyed spending time with friends and family going on camping trips, cited by her family as a survivalist who could triumph even the most tenacious outdoor extremes. While she had many talents, enjoyed many activities, and displayed insurmountable levels of dedication to what she loved, working with flowers to create incomparable arrangements was her passion. After many years in the flower business she was introduced to the competitive side of floral arranging and took pride in her multitude of victories in the Teleflora Design Competitions. Towards the end of her life she became a member and teacher at the Union Chapel in Hillsborough, NH donating her time to passing her passion for flowers on to generations to come for more than 5 years.She is survived by her sister Judy (Zarella) Wright; daughter Kimberly Hembrough; son Kevin Hembrough; grandchildren Devin and Kylee who have always known her as Nana; countless extended loved ones; and her beloved cat Mr. Magoo.There will be a Celebration of Life beginning at 1:00 P.M. on September 28 at the Union Chapel in Hillsborough. Family and friends are invited to attend. Flowers and donations will be accepted on behalf of Karen, donations can be made to the . For more information please visit https://donate3.cancer.org The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please visit www.CSNH.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.