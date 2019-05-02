Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Nellie Preston. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM Pitman Street Apartments Pitman Street Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Nellie (Hopkins) Preston, 74, resident of 15 Pitman Street, Concord, New Hampshire, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at a local restaurant in Concord from heart complications. Karen was born in Newark, New Jersey and spent most of her adult years residing in New Hampshire.



She was predeceased by her parents Nora Carroll Hopkins, and Howard Hopkins. Karen was one of five children. Siblings include, Janet (Hopkins) Richter, Kevin Hopkins, Richard Hopkins, and Nora (Hopkins) West. She leaves two children, Sarah (Preston) Williams, and James D Preston; and five grandchildren, Cooper Williams, Reece Williams, Maddox Preston, Luke Preston, and Theodore Preston. Also Karen is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



In her youth, she was a bank teller, enjoyed travels to Europe, and was an avid skier. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved to walk in the downtown Concord community. Karen will be deeply missed by her family, her friends in Pitman Street Apartments, and her friends in the Concord community. Our family would like to thank the community and community business members for their kindness and support of Karen through the years. Your precious compassion and assistance did not go unnoticed by her family and friends.



A memorial service will be held at the Pitman Street Apartments, Pitman Street, Concord, NH at 10a.m. on Saturday May 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Karen's name to the Friendly Kitchen, 2 South Commercial Street, Concord, NH 03301. The mission of the Friendly Kitchen is to feed the hungry in the Concord community.

