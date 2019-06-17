Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karl Max Salathe IV. View Sign Service Information Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home 42 Main Street Newport , NH 03773 (603)-863-2113 Send Flowers Obituary

Karl Max Salathe IV, 55, died June 6th, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home on Meetinghouse Hill Road in South Sutton, NH after a short battle with a very aggressive and rare cancer. A celebration of his life will be held at 1pm on July 14th in the South Sutton Meeting House. All are welcome.



Karl was born on May 13th, 1964 at New London Hospital in New London, NH to Marlene and Karl Max Salathe III of South Sutton and Largo Florida. He graduated from Kearsarge Regional High School in 1983 and went on to study at Keene State College.



Karl was a talented designer, builder, artist and a very creative entrepreneur. His fondest work memories include several years helping the William's family of EagleSong Peony Farm establish their life in Bush Alaska. "He was with us when we learned many of the strategies that allowed us to 'tame' our piece of Alaska Wilderness and create our home. No matter the task, he could always be counted on to be the peaceful eye in the center of the hurricane." Karl spent a lot of time with his children and friends, always finding new places to go, mountains to hike, adventures to partake in and memories to be formed. Additionally, and equally as important to Karl, were the summers he spent on the Monkey Boat, designed and built by his own hands, with his beloved sons and daughter, selling delicious frozen treats.



Karl had many passions. His children, family, nature, friends, sailing, artful architecture and following the Grateful Dead, were just a few. He is survived by his parents Marlene and Karl Max III; his three sisters Kimberly, Jennifer, and Karla; his brother David; his three sons Karl Max V, Keaton, and Kalvin; his daughter Vivian; their loving mothers Kate and Christine; nieces Mackenzie, Emily, Hannah, and Sonja; nephews Sam, Cody, Lagan, and Churchill; and cousins Elizabeth, Elise, Eric, Eileen, Gregory, Greta, Katherine, Phillip, and Peter. He was an extremely kind and gentle soul, the likes of which are few and far between. His was a peaceful presence on this planet and his inclination was always to do no harm. He filled his final days with acts of loving kindness and the healing of many hearts and relationships. His son Keaton summed it all up by saying that his dad was, "always ready to listen when he needed to talk." Karl will be dearly missed by all those who loved him.



During his life, Karl spent time in the Muir Wilderness. He enjoyed and was inspired by John Muir's writing and thoughts about nature and the natural world. Muir once wrote that, "Nature is always lovely, invincible, glad, whatever is done and suffered by her creatures. All scars she heals, whether in rocks or water or sky or hearts." In his living, and especially in his dying, Karl embodied these beautiful and ever inspiring words.



Savings accounts have been set up in the names of each of Karl's 4 children at Sugar River Savings. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you consider making a charitable contribution to these accounts. Please contact a family member for more information about this option.

