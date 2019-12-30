Karla E. (Liedtke) Sanders, 92, of Christian Avenue, died Friday, December 27, 2019.



She was born in Berlin, Germany on March 24, 1927 the daughter of Hans and Emma Liedtke.



She received her education in Germany and graduated from Berlin, Germany Technical College to become an X-ray Technician. Karla worked at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, NH and then for New London Hospital for many years.



She lived in New London most of her adult life until moving to Havenwood Heritage Heights in 2011. Karla was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in New London and was an excellent baker.



Her husband, E. Waldo Sanders, died in 2015. She is also predeceased by her parents and brother, Udo, in Germany. She is survived by her brother, Klaus of NC; sister-in-law, Evelyn Brewster of Hudson, NH and very good friends, Gigi Polleys and Albert Circosta.



A graveside service will be held at the NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH in the spring.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Valley Humane Society, 300 Old Route 10, Enfield, NH 03748, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 294, New London, NH 03257 or to the New London Hospital (Xray Department), 273 County Road, New London, NH 03257.



Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, NH is assisting the family with arrangements.

