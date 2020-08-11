1/1
Karlyne S. Ainsworth
1943 - 2020
Karlyne (Kay) Sudsbury Ainsworth, 77, of Havenwood-Heritage Heights in Concord NH, passed away on Thursday August 6, 2020.

Born May 18, 1943 in Nashua, NH to Robert E. Sudsbury (deceased) and Patricia (Wentworth) (Sudsbury) Hills (deceased). She graduated from Nashua High School in 1961, and Concord Hospital School of Nursing, in 1964. After graduating, she moved to Machias, ME and established the Obstetrical Department in the new Downeast Community Hospital, from 1964-1969. She worked at Central Vermont Medical Center in Barre-Montpelier, VT, from 1969-1976.

Kay moved to Concord, NH, in 1976 and established the practice of Concord Opthalmological Associates with Thomas G. Tuxill, MD, where she was Office Manager and personal operating nurse for Dr. Tuxill. In 1986, she began working for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of NH in Concord, NH, which moved in 1993 to Manchester and became known as Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. She was the Senior Nurse Analyst for Medicare Part A from 1986 through 2001, and then became the Medicare Part B Representative for the State of NH in Concord from 2001 until 2007.

Kay was a 50+ year member of Pilgrim Chapter #55 Order of Easter Star. She was a past Worthy Advisory of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls in Nashua, NH, and also a past State officer. When her daughter Kristine joined the Order of Rainbow for Girls, she became the Mother Advisor for the Order in Warner, NH.

She is survived by two sons, Robert W. Ainsworth and wife Debra of Rotonda West, FL and Scott K. Ainsworth and wife Lori, of Boscawen, NH; daughter Kristine R. Ainsworth of Portsmouth, VA; sister Judith S. Bausha and husband William of Nashua, NH; half sister Noreen Latulippe and husband Ronald of Amherst, NH; half brothers, Robert Sudsbury and his wife Nancy of Hudson NH, and John Sudsbury of New Orleans, LA; six grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Public Calling Hours will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord NH 03301.

Donations can be made to the Havenwood- Heritage Heights Support Fund, or to the Shriner's Hospital for Crippled Children.

Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
6032253517
