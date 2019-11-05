Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katharine B. Gauffreau. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PRESQUE ISLE - Katharine B. Gauffreau, 89, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Exeter, NH with her daughter at her side.



Kay was born in Boston, on August 5, 1930, the daughter of Ronald and Velma (Moore) Brown. After graduating from Lexington High School in 1948, Kay earned a bachelor's degree in nursery school education in 1952. On June 28, 1952, she married Elliott F. Gauffreau in Lexington, Massachusetts, with the Rev. Henry Clark officiating.



Kay spent her life as an advocate for others, retiring in the early 1990s as a Licensed Social Worker with the Maine Adoption Placement Service (MAPS). While living in Presque Isle, she was an active member of Saint John's Episcopal Church. After moving to Exeter in 2010, she was an active member of Christ Church, serving on the Pastoral Care Team.



Kay is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Gauffreau and husband Robert Elwood of Nottingham, NH; her daughter-in-law, Barbara Gauffreau; three grandchildren, Sonia Elwood-Bejar, Amanda (Gauffreau) Pastor, and Andrew Gauffreau; two great-grandchildren, James and Liam Pastor; nieces Anne Christie and Jean (Christie) Mejia; nephew James Christie; and great-nephew Tana Mejia.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, the Rev. Elliott F. Gauffreau, her twin sister Margaret B. Christie, and her son, George L. Gauffreau.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 10am at Fairmont Cemetery in Presque Isle. Memories and condolence may be shared with the family at

