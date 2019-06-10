Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine M. Bush. View Sign Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine M. (Russell) Bush, 101, died peacefully on Wednesday May 29th at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen. Katherine was born in Boscawen in June of 1917 to Thomas and Alice Hannaford Russell and has lived in Boscawen her entire life.



Katherine was a member of the Immaculate conception church in Penacook and over the course of her life did many years of volunteering at the church making outfits for children for plays and parades. Katherine graduated from Concord High in 1935 and spent her summer in pageants and was elected Miss New Hampshire for that year and elected not to continue on to the Miss America pageant. She worked at the Briar Pipe Shop in Penacook and Spraque Electric in Concord for many years before working at the Kettle & Crane. She was member of the Penacook Community Senior Center, the PCC Ladies Guild, the former Ezekiel Webster Grange in Boscawen. When she was younger she also participated in the local Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts organization as a troop leader for many years. She enjoyed being involved in children's lives.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband Anthony in 1977 as well as eleven brothers and sisters. Katherine is survived by her son Joseph A. Bush Sr. and his wife Susan of Belmont; her daughter Katherine Patnaude and her husband Stewart of Henniker; her grandchildren Darren, Matthew, Joseph, Ethan, Amy and Alice; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.



There will be no Calling hours, A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday June 13th at 1100 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church 9 Bonney Street Penacook, NH 03303. Reverend Raymond Potvin will be the Celebrant and committal rights will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Penacook.

