Katherine "Kay" S. Morgan, 69, of Meredith, died at her home surrounded by her loving family, on May 9, 2019.
She was born in Lewiston, Maine on February 13, 1950, the daughter of William C. Mills Sr. and Theresa (Bergeron) Mills. She was raised in Livermore Falls, ME, and later resided in Franklin and Tilton before moving to Meredith last year.
She formerly worked at NH State Hospital in Concord for 10 years, and was last employed at Hoitt Electric in Penacook.
Kay enjoyed spending time with family and friends over a home-cooked meal. She loved nature and gardening, live music, and just all-around gatherings with loved ones. Her life revolved around her children and grandchildren.
Kay is survived by family members, including her life partner Wesley A. Gilpatric of Meredith, formerly of Franklin, three children: Daniel R. Dube of Meredith, Dennis C. Dube and his wife Rashel, of Austin, TX, and Alison M. (Morgan) Toms and her husband Michael of Meredith, grandchildren: Tasha, Cody, Daniel, Brooklin, Zoey, Emersyn and Jocelyn, sister Susan A. Mills of Rollinsford, NH, brother William C. Mills, Sr., of Livermore Falls, ME, and nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, 104 Park Street, Northfield. A service will be held at 6:45 pm.
Interment will be at a later date at Bridgewater Mtn. Cemetery.
Published in The Concord Monitor on May 12, 2019