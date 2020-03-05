Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Concord Unitarian Universalist Church 274 Pleasant St. Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen A. (Katie) Dunn 61, of Canterbury , N.H. died on 2/29/20 after a courageous three year battle with brain cancer.



Born in Boston, Mass, she was the daughter of Robert W. and Doris M. Dunn. She graduated as valedictorian from Kearsarge Regional High School. She continued her education at Concord Hospital School of Nursing where she also graduated as valedictorian, winning numerous awards. She earned her BS from New England College in Psychology and Sociology. She received her MPH from Boston University School of Medicine, School of Public Health.



Katie had a stellar career. She was employed by Concord Hospital for twenty years as an ICU/CCU, PACU RN. She supervised ER Admitting. She opened the New Hampshire office of the New England Organ Bank. She spent twenty three years employed by the State of New Hampshire. Beginning in Maternal and Child Health as a nurse consultant, bureau Chief of Communicable Disease, and Director of Public Health. As Medicaid Director Katie oversaw a number of reform initiatives including the transition to Managed care and a Premium Assistance Program as part of the state's Medicaid Expansion. She was Associate Commissioner of Health and Human Services. One of her career highlights was writing the CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program), a pilot program for the country, under then Governor Jeanne Shaheen. She was a tireless and compassionate advocate for the disabled and their families. Her career concluded as Senior Program Director for the National Academy of State Health Policy in Portland, Maine and Washington, DC. She was a Robert Wood Johnson Medicaid Leadership Fellow



An avid philanthropist, she was dedicated to improving the health and welfare of our entire planet. She was a former trustee of the Canterbury Public Library. Katie volunteered for the Canterbury Farmer's Market with a great supportive circle of women.



A congregant and longtime member of the Concord Unitarian Universalist Church sustained her spiritually. She and her spouse hold the distinction of the first church based Civil Union in N.H.



She loved travelling multiple times to Cambodia and extensively through the United States and Canada. Alaska, National Parks, the Canadian Rockies, and Churchill Manitoba were among her favorites. She was a longtime member of NH Audubon and a birdwatcher. Local favorites included Cape Cod, Plum Island, Portland and Bar Harbor, Maine.



Most of all, she was a dedicated, passionate, and devoted mother. She was pre-deceased by her afore named parents and mother in-law Eleanor M. Burgess. She leaves behind her spouse of thirty-seven years, Christine Burgess. Two incredible and cherished daughters, Emma Burgess-Dunn and Sophie Burgess-Dunn. Denali, the best Airedale anywhere. A chosen sister, Patrice Thomas, Father in-law Peter G, Burgess. Brother in-law, Peter F. Burgess. Four siblings, Laura(Joe)Branch, Carolyn(Jim) Valiquet, Michael(Luci)Dunn, and James Dunn. Also cousins, nieces and nephews...and a larger community all improved by her efforts.



Profound family gratitude to the medical and nursing staff at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Su Metcalfe M.D., Concord Hospital Payson Center, Concord VNA/Hospice, neighbors, and friends. A special thank you to Bonnie Aybar. Your expert nursing care, support, and so much more were invaluable.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute to honor Dr. Lakshmi Nayak, M.D., Concord Hospital Payson Center, or the Pope Memorial SPCA.



There are no calling hours. A celebration of Katie's life will take place at the Concord Unitarian Universalist Church 274 Pleasant St. Concord on Saturday March 14 at 11 AM.



If so inclined wear Katie's favorite color purple.

Kathleen A. (Katie) Dunn 61, of Canterbury , N.H. died on 2/29/20 after a courageous three year battle with brain cancer.Born in Boston, Mass, she was the daughter of Robert W. and Doris M. Dunn. She graduated as valedictorian from Kearsarge Regional High School. She continued her education at Concord Hospital School of Nursing where she also graduated as valedictorian, winning numerous awards. She earned her BS from New England College in Psychology and Sociology. She received her MPH from Boston University School of Medicine, School of Public Health.Katie had a stellar career. She was employed by Concord Hospital for twenty years as an ICU/CCU, PACU RN. She supervised ER Admitting. She opened the New Hampshire office of the New England Organ Bank. She spent twenty three years employed by the State of New Hampshire. Beginning in Maternal and Child Health as a nurse consultant, bureau Chief of Communicable Disease, and Director of Public Health. As Medicaid Director Katie oversaw a number of reform initiatives including the transition to Managed care and a Premium Assistance Program as part of the state's Medicaid Expansion. She was Associate Commissioner of Health and Human Services. One of her career highlights was writing the CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program), a pilot program for the country, under then Governor Jeanne Shaheen. She was a tireless and compassionate advocate for the disabled and their families. Her career concluded as Senior Program Director for the National Academy of State Health Policy in Portland, Maine and Washington, DC. She was a Robert Wood Johnson Medicaid Leadership FellowAn avid philanthropist, she was dedicated to improving the health and welfare of our entire planet. She was a former trustee of the Canterbury Public Library. Katie volunteered for the Canterbury Farmer's Market with a great supportive circle of women.A congregant and longtime member of the Concord Unitarian Universalist Church sustained her spiritually. She and her spouse hold the distinction of the first church based Civil Union in N.H.She loved travelling multiple times to Cambodia and extensively through the United States and Canada. Alaska, National Parks, the Canadian Rockies, and Churchill Manitoba were among her favorites. She was a longtime member of NH Audubon and a birdwatcher. Local favorites included Cape Cod, Plum Island, Portland and Bar Harbor, Maine.Most of all, she was a dedicated, passionate, and devoted mother. She was pre-deceased by her afore named parents and mother in-law Eleanor M. Burgess. She leaves behind her spouse of thirty-seven years, Christine Burgess. Two incredible and cherished daughters, Emma Burgess-Dunn and Sophie Burgess-Dunn. Denali, the best Airedale anywhere. A chosen sister, Patrice Thomas, Father in-law Peter G, Burgess. Brother in-law, Peter F. Burgess. Four siblings, Laura(Joe)Branch, Carolyn(Jim) Valiquet, Michael(Luci)Dunn, and James Dunn. Also cousins, nieces and nephews...and a larger community all improved by her efforts.Profound family gratitude to the medical and nursing staff at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Su Metcalfe M.D., Concord Hospital Payson Center, Concord VNA/Hospice, neighbors, and friends. A special thank you to Bonnie Aybar. Your expert nursing care, support, and so much more were invaluable.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute to honor Dr. Lakshmi Nayak, M.D., Concord Hospital Payson Center, or the Pope Memorial SPCA.There are no calling hours. A celebration of Katie's life will take place at the Concord Unitarian Universalist Church 274 Pleasant St. Concord on Saturday March 14 at 11 AM.If so inclined wear Katie's favorite color purple. Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close