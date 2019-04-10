Kathleen E. (Corbett) Wislotski passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Concord Hospital after a brief illness.
Kaye way born in Canning, Nova Scotia, Canada, the daughter of Earle and Marjorie (Alice) Corbett. She attended Mack Business School in Kentville, Nova Scotia and moved to Boston, Mass. where she met her husband and together raised their family in Burlington, Mass. For many years she was an avid gardener and member of the Burlington Garden Club. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Lexington, Mass. She enjoyed summers at her home in Medford Beach, Nova Scotia with her family and friends. She loved traveling and visited 23 foreign countries, poetry, country music, a good joke and was known for her keen wit and kind heart. Most recently she enjoyed the company and friendship of Joan Putnam, laughing and listening to country music at the Pleasant View Center in Concord.
Kaye will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Cindy (Carl) Dykens, of Windsor, Nova Scotia; Sherry (Tom) Currier of W. Franklin, NH; sons, Michael III (Cherie Lee) of Burlington, Mass.; and Jim of W. Franklin, NH; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and a niece. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Michael and sister, Joy Bolta.
Kaye will be laid to rest beside her husband, Michael at a private graveside service in Burlington, Mass.
Her family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Pembroke Wellness Center, Concord Hospital and the Pleasant View Center for their caring support of their mother during her final years.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Kathleen Wislotski.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 10, 2019