Kathleen Jean Redlon, 79, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at home in Franklin. She was born on January 31, 1940 in Grassmere, NH, the daughter of James and Isabella Mason. She married the love of her life, Maynard "Junior" Redlon, Jr. in Concord, NH and they raised their family in the home Kathleen grew up in on Redington Road.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen J. Redlon.
Kathleen faithfully attended her kids and grandkids sporting events through their youth and traveled to Colorado to visit her youngest granddaughter.
She enjoyed peaceful trips to the beach, doing crafts and visits with friends. In her later years, she spent time showering her beloved cat "Handsome" with love and attention.
Kathleen is survived by her three children, Michael J. Redlon (Deb), Eric J. Redlon (Pam), Wanda S. Werth (Larry); five grandchildren, Mike Redlon, Timothy Redlon, Hayden Redlon, Emily Redlon, and Alaya Werth.
ARRANGEMENTS: Her Internment will be at Blossom Hill Cemetery, 207 N. State St., Concord on Saturday, April 6th at 11:00A.M. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. For more information, please visit www.csnh.com.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 1, 2019