Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen J. Redlon. View Sign





Kathleen faithfully attended her kids and grandkids sporting events through their youth and traveled to Colorado to visit her youngest granddaughter.



She enjoyed peaceful trips to the beach, doing crafts and visits with friends. In her later years, she spent time showering her beloved cat "Handsome" with love and attention.



Kathleen is survived by her three children, Michael J. Redlon (Deb), Eric J. Redlon (Pam), Wanda S. Werth (Larry); five grandchildren, Mike Redlon, Timothy Redlon, Hayden Redlon, Emily Redlon, and Alaya Werth.



ARRANGEMENTS: Her Internment will be at Blossom Hill Cemetery, 207 N. State St., Concord on Saturday, April 6th at 11:00A.M. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. For more information, please visit

Kathleen Jean Redlon, 79, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at home in Franklin. She was born on January 31, 1940 in Grassmere, NH, the daughter of James and Isabella Mason. She married the love of her life, Maynard "Junior" Redlon, Jr. in Concord, NH and they raised their family in the home Kathleen grew up in on Redington Road.Kathleen faithfully attended her kids and grandkids sporting events through their youth and traveled to Colorado to visit her youngest granddaughter.She enjoyed peaceful trips to the beach, doing crafts and visits with friends. In her later years, she spent time showering her beloved cat "Handsome" with love and attention.Kathleen is survived by her three children, Michael J. Redlon (Deb), Eric J. Redlon (Pam), Wanda S. Werth (Larry); five grandchildren, Mike Redlon, Timothy Redlon, Hayden Redlon, Emily Redlon, and Alaya Werth.ARRANGEMENTS: Her Internment will be at Blossom Hill Cemetery, 207 N. State St., Concord on Saturday, April 6th at 11:00A.M. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. For more information, please visit www.csnh.com Funeral Home Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-622-1800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close