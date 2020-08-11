Kathleen L Skinner, 79, passed away peacefully at home on August 10 th , 2020, after a brave four year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on February 26 th , 1941 in Winthrop, MA to Helen and Louis Treanor. One of five children, Kathleen grew up in East Boston and was educated in parochial schools. Kathleen was eighteen when she met the love of her life, Barry Skinner. They married at the age of 19 and 20, and were married for fifty-nine years. They lived in Reading, MA for a short period, then moved to Salem, NH. They moved to their final home, Warner, NH, in 1969, and there they raised their children and were able to watch their three grandchildren grow up. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Kathleen was involved in many things over the years, usually a quiet contributor. Starting as a Brownie leader, Girl Scout leader, a chaperone for every school field trip (along with
whoopie pies), PTO, sports booster club, she never missed a school sporting event that her children were playing in. She helped in the snack bar at the Warner Ski Tow, along with the Warner Fall Foliage Festival, holiday baskets, 4 th of July breakfasts, knit wits, prayer group and a member of the United Church of Warner and her own group, Kick A** Angels. She made fleece blankets with friends and gave them to homeless shelters, Pope Memorial SPCA and Apple Tree Veterinary Clinic. Through the years Kathleen had several jobs: she worked at the deli at Village Mart, owned and operated a gas station with her husband, Barry, Cricenti's Market and Evan's Convenience Store. Kathleen is survived by her husband, Barry Skinner. Their three daughters and their spouses: Noreen and Danny Fifield; Kathy and Jason Shifrin; and Caleen and Dan Fisher. Her three grandchildren: Kaitlin Fifield, Hunter Fifield, and Jacob Fisher. Her siblings Eileen (predeceased), Terry, Dennis, and Judy. Kathleen is also survived by her dear friends Wanda, Linda, and Ginger. Services will be held on Saturday, August 15th, at 10 o'clock at the United Church of Warner, 43 East Main Street, Warner, NH 03278. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301, or to the Warner Fire Dept. Turkey Raffle, 148 West Main St., Warner, NH 03278. The Cremation Society is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com