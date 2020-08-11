1/1
Kathleen L. Skinner
1941 - 2020
Kathleen L Skinner, 79, passed away peacefully at home on August 10th , 2020, after a brave four year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on February 26th , 1941 in Winthrop, MA to Helen and Louis Treanor. One of five children, Kathleen grew up in East Boston and was educated in parochial schools. Kathleen was eighteen when she met the love of her life, Barry Skinner. They married at the age of 19 and 20, and were married for fifty-nine years. They lived in Reading, MA for a short period, then moved to Salem, NH. They moved to their final home, Warner, NH, in 1969, and there they raised their children and were able to watch their three grandchildren grow up. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Kathleen was involved in many things over the years, usually a quiet contributor. Starting as a Brownie leader, Girl Scout leader, a chaperone for every school field trip (along with

whoopie pies), PTO, sports booster club, she never missed a school sporting event that her girls were playing in. She helped in the snack bar at the Warner Ski Tow, along with the Warner Fall Foliage Festival, Merrimack County Ox-Bows, holiday baskets, the Warner Christmas Project, 4th of July breakfasts, knit wits, prayer group and a member of the United Church of Warner and her own group, Kick A** Angels. She made fleece blankets with friends and gave them to homeless shelters, Pope Memorial SPCA and Apple Tree Veterinary Clinic. Through the years Kathleen had several jobs: she worked at the deli at Village Mart, owned and operated a gas station with her husband, Barry, Cricenti's Market and Evan's Convenience Store. Kathleen is survived by her husband, Barry Skinner. Their three daughters and their spouses: Noreen and Danny Fifield; Kathy and Jason Shifrin; and Caleen and Dan Fisher. Her three grandchildren: Kaitlin Fifield, Hunter Fifield, and Jacob Fisher. Her siblings Eileen(predeceased), Terry, Dennis, and Judy. Kathleen is also survived by her dear friends Wanda, Linda, and Ginger. Service will be held on Saturday, August 15th, at 10 o'clock at the United Church of Warner, 43 East Main Street, Warner, NH 03278. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com

Published in Concord Montior from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
United Church of Warner
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
August 12, 2020
Most wonderful friend anyone could hope for. She is missed.
Linda Loop
Friend
August 11, 2020
Kathy and Noreen, I’m so sorry to hear about your loss! My prayers are with you both and your whole family!
Jenn (McAlevey) Dirocco
Classmate
August 11, 2020
Sorry for your loss. She was a very kind lady. She will be missed. Sympathy and prayers go out to her family.
Dona Hoar
Friend
August 11, 2020
Noreen and family,
I am sorry to hear that your mom has passed. May you find peace and comfort knowing that she is free of pain. Thank goodness we have the hope of seeing those we love again in Heaven.
Darlene (Wilson) Stone
Friend
August 11, 2020
She was a loving force of nature who always told you the truth wether you wanted to hear it or not. Her love for Barry and her girls was immeasurable and she adored her grand kids. I will miss seeing her smile. Rest easy my friend,rest easy.
Pam August
Friend
