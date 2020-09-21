Kathryn Elizabeth Trottier, age 26, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 due to complications from her lifelong battle with Type 1 Diabetes.



Katie was born in Concord, NH on December 27, 1993, the daughter of Christie Hubbard of Chichester and Mark Trottier of Concord.



She was a graduate of Concord High School Class of 2012. She proudly just received her LPN from the American School of Nursing in April, she immediately went to work as an LPN at Hackett Hill Nursing Home.



She is survived by her mother, Christie Hubbard and her partner Jason Pinnell of Chichester; her father Mark Trottier and his partner Julie Reilly of Concord; the light of her life, her daughter, Willow McKenzie of Concord; her 2 sisters, Emma Trottier and Riley Trottier both of Concord; her stepmother, Joanna Clougherty of Concord, her maternal grandparents, Robert and Wendy Yetton of Epsom; paternal grandparents, Joya Pinkham Clark and her husband Will of Franklin, and Arthur Trottier of Concord; her aunt Cathy Hubbard of Concord, and uncles, Mark Yetton, of Oklahoma, and Scott Trottier, of Concord; Willow's father, Anthony Davis of Concord; and several cousins and friends.



Visiting Hours will not be held.



A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 25th at 1PM at Kimball Jenkins Estate, 226 North Main Street, Concord, NH. Due to COVID a mask will be required and please practice proper social distancing.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to benefit her daughter Willow. Checks can be made out to Willow Davis C/O Merrimack County Savings Bank, 190 North Main Street, Concord, NH 03301 or can be made in person at any of the MCSB branches.



The Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store