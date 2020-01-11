Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn L. Denish, 69, of Georges Mills, NH, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 unexpectedly at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.



She was born in Franklin, NH on July 19, 1950 the daughter of Merton R. Denish and Lillian E. (Lajoie) Owens.



She graduated from Franklin High School in 1968 and spent a great deal of her time with her Grandmother Caroline. Kay moved to Sunapee in the 80s. She was a kitchen attendant for the New London Hospital for 43 years, retiring in 2016. Up until her unexpected passing, she worked part time as a kitchen attendant at Colby-Sawyer College.



She was a member of Lake Sunapee United Methodist Church, Sunapee, NH. She always enjoyed helping others. Often you could find Kay at a local church supper or at a yard sale. She loved to bake and liked to put on puppet shows.



She is predeceased by her parents and a brother, Andrew Denish. She is survived by a brother, Freeman Denish of Lumberton, NC; a brother and his wife, Melvin and Karen Denish of Clarksville, TN; nephew, Greg Denish and wife Kim of Houston TX; niece, Sarah Walter and husband Jeff of Clarksville TN; grandnieces Ava and Chloe, grandnephews Austin, Zachary and Jack and many cousins she treasured and enjoyed visiting with.



A graveside service will be held in the spring in Bunker Hill Cemetery, Wilmot, NH.



Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, NH is assisting the family with arrangements.

