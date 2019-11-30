Kathryn "Kathy" Mevers (nee Hayes) died peacefully at home on November 23, 2019 in West Hills, California at the age of 75.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Frank C. Mevers; children, John F. Mevers of Jacksonville, Florida and Lauren K. Mevers of Los Angeles, California, as well as five grandchildren.
Kathy was raised in New Orleans by her mother, Lucille G. Hayes. Kathy's father sacrificed his life fighting in the Air Division of the U.S. Army in World War II, two months before Kathy was born. Kathy graduated from LSU in 1966 with a degree in Elementary Education and taught First grade students in New Orleans and later in North Carolina. She married Frank in 1967. After moving to Concord, New Hampshire in 1974, Kathy was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker before she began working as a Reading Clinic teacher at Kimball School, then later in retail as Customer Service Manager at Steinbach Department store. In 2013, Kathy and Frank moved to Southern California to be closer to their daughter and her family. Kathy's children remember her as a kind, gentle, patient, and fun-loving mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals and provided unconditional, consistent, and endless love and support.
Kathy's ashes will be returned to her beloved City of New Orleans and placed in the family's mausoleum at Greenwood Cemetery. The family would like to thank Kathy's friends for their care, and the staff and doctors at West Hills Hospital for their several years of efforts and dedication to Kathy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the NH Historical Society, 20 Park Street, Concord, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 30, 2019