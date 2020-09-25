1/
Kathy Marie Matott
1963 - 2020
Kathy Marie (Silvius) Matott, 56, passed away at the Concord Hospital with family with her, she was born in Concord in late 1963. Kathy was a graduate of Belmont High School and then went to the Concord Academy of Hair Design where she earned her styling degree.

Kathy has lived most of her life in the Concord area and several years in Florida. She worked at Goodwill as a manager and floor worker for over 20 years in both Florida and Concord. Kathy was a woman of faith attending the Liberty Assembly of God Church / Destiny Christian Church in Concord.

She leaves her beloved husband of 22 years Brian Matott of Concord; her oldest daughter Corie Kendall and her husband Richard of Shelbyville, TN; a son Shawn Varney and his wife Samantha of Laconia; her two youngest daughters Brooke & Kamryn Maynard both of Concord; her mother Marie (Oakes) Jenkins; two sisters Debra Lemka and her husband Louis of Caseville, MI; April Colon and her husband Benjamin of Poinciana, FL; two brothers Danny Jenkins and his wife Peggy; David Jenkins and his wife Vanessa both of Virginia, four grandchildren; nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.

A private funeral service will take place at the convenience of the family.

Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home
42 Washington Street
Penacook, NH 03303
(603) 753-4991
