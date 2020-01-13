Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katie Becker Morrill-Cleary. View Sign Service Information Purdy Memorial Chapel 2 Concord Rd Lee , NH 03861 (603)-868-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

NORTHWOOD, NH - Katie Becker Morrill-Cleary, age 39, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after a hard fought battle with cancer.



She was born on November 29, 1980 at Concord Hospital. She was a 1999 graduate of Coe-Brown Northwood Academy. She was active on the school's varsity soccer and softball teams, The National Honor Society and the French Club. She earned her BA degree from the University of New Hampshire in 2003 where she met her future husband, Kevin. She was graduated in 2004 from UNH with a Masters of Education, M.Ed.



Katie taught at Loudon Elementary School - second grade and kindergarten for 14 years. She ran the Ski Program and the Lady Bug Book Club there for a time. She much appreciated her co-workers, students, and administration for all their support and love.



She enjoyed coaching, participating and watching her children in various Northwood Community recreational sports and educational activities. Katie also enjoyed summers at Pleasant Lake and family trips to various destinations such as Yellowstone National Park, Boston and its many attractions, and Hershey Park in Pennsylvania. Katie also enjoyed getting together with childhood, high school and college friends.



Katie loved her family, friends and her dog, Diesel. She will be deeply missed by all.



She leaves behind her loving husband, Kevin and her wonderful children, Carter and Kendall - all of Northwood; her devoted parents - Mark and Suzanne Morrill of Northwood, and her sister and good friend, and her husband - Heather and Marc Dufresne of Waunakee, WI; as well as loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:30am - 11:00am; with a service to follow at 11:00am at the Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Rd., Rt 4, Lee, NH 03861.



Family flowers only, donations graciously accepted at the following address:



https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-the-children-of-katie-m-cleary?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=be255048515d40f49ade4fdef787804c

NORTHWOOD, NH - Katie Becker Morrill-Cleary, age 39, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after a hard fought battle with cancer.She was born on November 29, 1980 at Concord Hospital. She was a 1999 graduate of Coe-Brown Northwood Academy. She was active on the school's varsity soccer and softball teams, The National Honor Society and the French Club. She earned her BA degree from the University of New Hampshire in 2003 where she met her future husband, Kevin. She was graduated in 2004 from UNH with a Masters of Education, M.Ed.Katie taught at Loudon Elementary School - second grade and kindergarten for 14 years. She ran the Ski Program and the Lady Bug Book Club there for a time. She much appreciated her co-workers, students, and administration for all their support and love.She enjoyed coaching, participating and watching her children in various Northwood Community recreational sports and educational activities. Katie also enjoyed summers at Pleasant Lake and family trips to various destinations such as Yellowstone National Park, Boston and its many attractions, and Hershey Park in Pennsylvania. Katie also enjoyed getting together with childhood, high school and college friends.Katie loved her family, friends and her dog, Diesel. She will be deeply missed by all.She leaves behind her loving husband, Kevin and her wonderful children, Carter and Kendall - all of Northwood; her devoted parents - Mark and Suzanne Morrill of Northwood, and her sister and good friend, and her husband - Heather and Marc Dufresne of Waunakee, WI; as well as loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:30am - 11:00am; with a service to follow at 11:00am at the Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Rd., Rt 4, Lee, NH 03861.Family flowers only, donations graciously accepted at the following address: Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close