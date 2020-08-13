Kay J. Helms, 89, of Bow, NH passed away surrounded by her children and much love on June 1, 2020 after a brief illness.



Kay was born in Grand Island, Nebraska on November 24, 1930, to parents, Clinton and Louise John. Her brother, Clinton W. ("Bud") John, predeceased her in 2003. Kay graduated from Duke University in 1952 where she also met her first husband, Charles A. Williams. Together, they raised their family of three children, Gregg, Kim, and Tracy, moving from North Carolina to Ohio, and then Massachusetts.



Many years later, Kay moved to Florida, where she met Elmer T. Helms. They married on October 15, 1983 and later purchased a home at Windchimes in Bow, NH. For many years, Kay and Elmer traveled back and forth between New Hampshire and Florida.



Kay's variety of interests included being a gourmet cook and an enthusiastic bridge player. She hosted memorable dinner parties for family and friends, traveled the world with Elmer from Antarctica to the Amazon, loved fashion and shopping, and was a voracious reader, becoming a well-known patron at the Baker Free Library in Bow. Kay was a joy to everyone around her, all drawn to her magnetic, vibrant personality, positivity, sharp mind, charm, and genuine love of life.



She lived her life as a strong, independent woman, who truly inspired her three children and their spouses, Gregg and Judy Williams, Kim and John Williams, and Tracy and John Lawrence and five grandchildren, Natalia, Laura, Nate, Courtney, and Hannah. Kay had a passion for life, but nothing was more important to her than her family. She was humbly proud of all of her children and grandchildren's wide range of accomplishments.



The Baker Free Library in Bow, NH will be adding an outdoor bench and plaque at their entrance in Kay's memory. Per the library's request, all checks to contribute to this memorial should be made payable and mailed to: Tracy Lawrence 138 Skyline Drive Acton, MA 01720.



Kay was a long-time parishioner of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Concord. Due to current pandemic restrictions, plans will be forthcoming for a future memorial service to celebrate Kay's beautiful life.



