Keith A. Bean 87 from Hillsboro, NH passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019 at Presidential Oaks in Concord, NH.



Keith was born on August 11, 1932 in South Paris Maine, to the late Ellis and Bessie (Corbett) Bean Sr. He was also predeceased by his wife, Patricia (Lowe) Bean in 2008.



Keith is survived by his three children; 2 daughters, Debra & Paul Whitney, Diane Bean, 1 Son Brian Bean all of Hillsboro, NH, 5 grandchildren; Jeoff Whitney, Katie & James Gregory, Joshua and Anna Barrett, Matthew Barrett and Nick and Sasha Whitney; and a great-grandchildren Keith Whitney, Karmen Gregory and Ava Gregory; nieces and nephews. Keith is also survived by a brother, Ellis Bean Jr of South Paris, Maine, brother-in-law Howard Lowe of Ca and brother-in-law John Caldwell of NH.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Hillsboro, NH is assisting the family.



Burial will be in South Paris Maine.



In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Keith name to the Hillsboro Fire and Rescue Squad P.O. Box 350 Hillsboro, NH.



Keith A. Bean 87 from Hillsboro, NH passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019 at Presidential Oaks in Concord, NH.Keith was born on August 11, 1932 in South Paris Maine, to the late Ellis and Bessie (Corbett) Bean Sr. He was also predeceased by his wife, Patricia (Lowe) Bean in 2008.Keith is survived by his three children; 2 daughters, Debra & Paul Whitney, Diane Bean, 1 Son Brian Bean all of Hillsboro, NH, 5 grandchildren; Jeoff Whitney, Katie & James Gregory, Joshua and Anna Barrett, Matthew Barrett and Nick and Sasha Whitney; and a great-grandchildren Keith Whitney, Karmen Gregory and Ava Gregory; nieces and nephews. Keith is also survived by a brother, Ellis Bean Jr of South Paris, Maine, brother-in-law Howard Lowe of Ca and brother-in-law John Caldwell of NH.The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Hillsboro, NH is assisting the family.Burial will be in South Paris Maine.In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Keith name to the Hillsboro Fire and Rescue Squad P.O. Box 350 Hillsboro, NH.For more log on to www.holtwoodburyfh.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 29, 2019

