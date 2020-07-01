Keith G. Rogers
1955 - 2019
Keith Rogers 64 passed away on December 19, 2019 after a long illness.

He was born in Concord, NH to Archie and Myrtle (Leavitt) on September 30, 1955.

Keith graduated from Pittsfield High School and after graduation served in the U.S. Navy.

He graduated from EAST COAST AERO TECH and immediately began his career in aviation.

During his working years he worked for Butler Aviation in Newark, NJ and for over 20 years for Northwest Airlines in Minneapolis, MN.

Keith was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the great outdoors. He traveled around the U.S on his motorcycle visiting family and friends. He held a pilots license and was building his own airplane at the time of his death .

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Myrtle Rogers, Father, Archie Rogers and Brother, D. Douglas Whittier. He is survived by Brother, Bruce Rogers, Sun City West, AZ and Sisters Marsha Lang, El Cajon, CA and Evelynn Smith, Sun City West, AZ.

He will be sorely missed.

Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
(603) 225-5707
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
