Kenelm Winslow Doak, born on May 6, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA to Charles Boone and Elizabeth Conway Doak, died at his home in Concord, NH on November 13, 2019.



He was the youngest child in a family of 4 daughters and 6 sons. Ken quietly but actively, particularly through a lifelong devotion to the handwritten letter, relished the roles of uncle, father and friend. Many nieces and nephews felt him to be as close as an older brother.



At William Penn Charter School he was encouraged to study classics but set out to be a mechanical engineer, graduating with a B.S.E. degree with Princeton University's Class of 1949. He spent the next forty-four years immersed first in product design, then led technical teams and shaped marketing strategies domestically and overseas, chiefly in the area of high vacuum thermal equipment.



A two year interruption for service in the Navy during the Korean War was followed in the late 50s by attendance at Harvard Business School. Married to Ann Booth Young of Whitford, PA in 1956, he settled with his family first in Pembroke, NH then in Concord, NH. There he designed a house expansion expressing his affinity with rural ways, farms and barns which began at his family's Anselma farm in Chester Springs, PA. His marriage ended in divorce in 1989.



Ken was a member of the NH Farm Bureau Federation, The New Hampshire Preservation Alliance and the Society for Industrial Archeology. In retirement he purchased a farm in Loudon Center, NH and actively supported the Maxfield Public Library's devoted staff in creating the children's room addition, in the capacity of Trustee.



Avid reader, cook, bread baker, figure skater, in his seventies he took up French and poetry writing.



He was predeceased by his son Christopher Winslow Doak in 2017; and his siblings Elizabeth, Charles, William, James, Beatrice, Mary, Robert, Samuel, and Jean.



He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Chandler Doak with her wife Kathryn Braziel, a host of nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and best friend Mary Hall.



A funeral service will be held January 18th, 2020 at 11 AM, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Hopkinton, NH. A private burial will take place in Philadelphia.



Donations in his memory may be made to "NNEC-SIA", Society for Industrial Archeology Northern New England Chapter at mailing address: Rick Coughlin, Treasurer - NNEC-SIA, 1 May Street, Rochester, NH 03867, or to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.





