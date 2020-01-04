Guest Book View Sign Service Information Paquette-Neun Funeral Home 104 Park Street Northfield , NH 03276 (603)-286-4751 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Edward Gorrell of Northfield, NH passed away at his home on December 28, 2019.



Ken was born on October 22, 1963 in Rochester, NH and spent his childhood in Northfield. He graduated from Winnisquam Regional High School and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, NY where he completed the Navy ROTC program. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a Lieutenant Junior Grade in the U.S. Navy. He served numerous tours and was a decorated officer, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Commander before transitioning to the Naval Reserve and working in the private sector. He held positions as a defense contractor/consultant before returning to the family farm in Northfield with his wife Holli (Cook) Gorrell.



In recent years, Ken dedicated much time to mentoring at-risk youth, as a CASA volunteer, Guardian ad Litem and Educational Guardian and worked with the Boy Scouts organization. He was a gifted writer and penned a bi-weekly column on contemporary issues in the Weirs Times.



Ken was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth M. Gorrell and Charity (Tonkin) Haines. Ken is survived by his beloved wife, Holli; and by his sister Shannon (Gorrell) Reid of Epsom, her husband Tom Reid and their children, Katherine and Peter; and by a close extended family.



A service will be held at the NH Veterans Cemetery Jan. 13. Additional details at Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, Northfield NH. (



Donations in memory of Ken may be made to Spaulding Youth Center (





