Kenneth F. Veseskis, of Hudson, MA, born on December 16, 1948, to the late Mary Rose and Peter Paul Veseskis, died June 5, 2019, at the EN Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford, MA.



In 1967, when he was just 19, Ken enlisted in the Marine Corp and was an Infantry Rifleman. Ken fought in the battle of Khe Sanh Vietnam. He received a Rifle Expert Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and Combat Action Ribbon.



Following his discharge, he received a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University. He later became a Senior Electrical Engineer for Digital Equipment Corporation which eventually became Seagate. He retired in 2011.



Ken leaves a wife, Deborah Veseskis, two sons, Michael and his wife Jean, Matthew and his wife Jessica and a daughter Katy Veseskis, stepson, Michael and his wife Tiffany and a stepdaughter, Jennifer and her husband Gene. He also leaves behind his six siblings, Peter Veseskis, Lynda and her husband Stan Wozniak, Jim and his wife Shelia Veseskis, Bruce and his wife Judy Veseskis, Mark and his wife Young Veseskis and MaryAnn and her husband Henry Hyzer and nine grandchildren, Paige, Carly, Cameron, Jordan, Jonathan, Genevieve, Zeland, Violet and Gabriella.



Ken loved and lived life to the fullest. His interests included spending time with family, baseball, football, golf, hunting, fishing, boating, photography, camping, gardening and studying finances. He helped to start an investment club at his workplace. While he was a young father, he coached baseball and softball for the Hudson students. Ken was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and mentor. He was an admired and well-respected member of his community and will be missed by all who knew him.





Published in The Concord Monitor on June 11, 2019

