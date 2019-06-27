Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth J. Brannock Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth J. Brannock Jr, 80 of Boscawen, (7/11/38 - 6/24/19) died peacefully at Concord Hospital with his daughter and family at his side.



Ken leaves his daughter Carrie Higgins and husband Rob, and his three beautiful grandchildren Ali, Zoey and Jackson; his sister Andrea Bean and husband Richard; his brother Gerry Brannock; and nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his wife Natalie in March 2019.



He served in the National Guard then continued to work for 40 years with the State of NH.



He was awarded the 4th Knight with the Knights of Columbus.



He was part of many woodworking clubs and rifle and pistol clubs.



During his retirement he spent most of his waking hours dedicated to his woodworking, and spending time with family and friends. Kenny was the kindest, most genuine person you could ever meet, and will be greatly missed by all.



Services will be provided by Wendall J. Butt Funeral Home, 42 Washington Street, Penacook, NH 03303 on Saturday, July 6th from 10am - noon. Burial at a different date.





