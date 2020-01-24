Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth W. Barrett. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 172 King Street Boscawen , NH 03303 (603)-625-5777 Service 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 172 King Street Boscawen , NH View Map Celebration of Life 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 172 King Street Boscawen , NH View Map Service 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth W. Barrett, age 87, passed away early Wednesday morning at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, NH.



Kenneth is predeceased by his wife, Pearl who passed away in July of 2019. Kenneth is survived by his four children. Kenneth W. Barrett, II of Hobe Sound, Florida; Tamme Dustin and her husband Tom of Concord, NH; Karen Barrett of Concord, NH and Vicki Pepper of Litchfield, NH. He leaves four grandchildren, Melissa-Ann Pepper, Kristi-Lee LePenven and her husband Tim; Lauren Chambers and her husband Dan and Lindsay Dustin. He also leaves two great-grandchildren, Lily-Ann LePenven and Nora-Lyn LePenven.



Kenneth was born in Billerica, Massachusetts in 1932 and moved to New Hampshire with his family at a very early age. He met the love of his life, Pearl, on a blind date set up by her sister back in 1954 and they married in 1955. Kenneth and Pearl had celebrated 64 years of wedded bliss in June of 2019.



Kenneth was a Korean War veteran and served over 40 years in the military before retiring from the NH Army National Guard. His lifetime was spent being dedicated to his family, friends and his military career. He was involved throughout his life with community service which included the Lions Club, , American Legion and Knights of Columbus. In his early years, he was active with Pop Warner football and coached Little League baseball.



Family and friends are invited to gather Friday, April 10, 2020, 12:30-1:30pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 172 King Street in Boscawen. A Celebration for both Kenneth and Pearl will begin at 1:30 in the funeral home chapel as they join together again for their final journey. Committal with Military Honors will follow at 3:00pm at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to





