Kenneth W. Magoon Sr., 83, a longtime resident of Hill, died on February 28, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston after a short illness. He was born on July 30, 1935 in Lincoln, NH the son of Merlin and Dorothy (Burbank) Magoon. Ken was a graduate of Coe-Brown Academy in Northwood, class of 1953. He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran. Ken worked for over 37 years delivering petroleum products for Hillsgrove Oil Company, Agway and Johnson and Dix Companies. While living in Pittsfield he was a member of the Pittsfield Volunteer Fire Department. He also worked part time for the Town of Hill Highway Department. Ken was very involved in the Town of Hill, serving on Budget Committee, Planning and Zoning Boards and also the Hill Veterans Memorial rededication in 2000. He was a member of the Hill Village Bible Church, also serving as a Trustee and maintenance man.



He served on the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Committee and was sexton for a number of years. His family includes, his wife of 43 years, Mary Lou (Denningham) Magoon of Hill, his sons, Kenneth W. Magoon Jr. of Loudon and Kevin Magoon of Milton, a daughter, Prudence Magoon of Milton



Step-Son, Sam Drye and family of Pembroke and his sister: Coral Nieder of Concord. He is also survived by six grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by a son Keith and a daughter Priscilla Plumber and



3 Brothers, Robert, Marcus and Bliss.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Hill Village Bible Church, Hill with the Reverend Daniel Boyce, officiating. Spring burial will military honors will be held at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery later when weather permits.



Memorial donations in memory of Ken can be made to the Hill Village Bible Church, PO Box 268, 36 Crescent St. Hill, NH 03243.



The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.



