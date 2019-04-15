Born in St. Helena, CA in 1942, Kerry Bird spent his boyhood years in Virginia with his parents, Harry and Lillian Bird, and his two brothers, Dana and Roger. He moved to Lodi, CA when he was 12 and graduated from Lodi High School in 1961. He began his college career at the University of California, Davis, where he met his wife, Sally. Together they have one child, Jennifer. Kerry completed his college career with a BA in Mathematics at California State College, Sacramento, and began a life long career with Delta Dental, beginning in San Francisco, CA. He worked for both Delta Dental of California and their subsidiary, which sent him to consult with many other states' Delta Dental non-profits. One of those was in Concord, NH. He joined Northeast Delta Dental in 1989 and worked there until his retirement. While he had a number of career milestones, Kerry believed that his greatest achievements were teaching young children in Sunday School and at the Concord Library, and achieving, one day at a time, over 30 years of sobriety. A memorial service will be held for Kerry on Monday, April 29, 1 PM at South Congregational Church.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kerry Ames Bird.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 15, 2019