Kerry M. Kittredge
1958 - 2020
Kerry M. Kittredge died peacefully at the Concord Hospital on September 16, 2020 in Concord, NH at the age of 62.

Kerry was born on July 31, 1958 in Cambridge, MA to Everett and Mildred (Ingalls) Kittredge. He graduated from Bishop Guertin High School in 1976.

He started his own business - Superglass Windshield Repair of NH. Kerry helped build an off-grid cabin in Pittsburgh, NH where he spent winters snowmobiling. Kerry also enjoyed downhill skiing, hiking, and dirt biking.

Kerry became reacquainted with his high school girlfriend and son which was a great turning point in his life.

Kerry is predeceased by his parents, Everett M. and Mildred L. Kittredge and sister Katherine A. Kittredge. Surviving family members include his partner Diane Y. Maynard, son, Robert R. Maynard, of Manchester, NH, sisters Kimberly S. Kittredge of Corvallis, OR and Karen J. Kittredge of Arlington, MA, three grandchildren and his dog Yeti.

No funeral is scheduled, and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Warner Fire and Rescue Team, Warner, NH the Pillsbury Free Public Library, Warner, NH or to the Society for the Protection of NH Forests.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com. Chadwick Funeral Service of New London is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 24, 2020.
September 20, 2020
Safe travels.
Karen Kittredge
Family
