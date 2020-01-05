Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin D. Hardy Sr.. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LACONIA - Kevin D. Hardy, Sr., 65 of Laconia, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Laconia Rehabilitation Center following a period of declining health.



Born on January 31, 1954 in Concord, he was the son of the late Herve and Barbara Jean (Bartlett) Hardy.



Kevin was educated in the local schools and went on to work for many years doing siding installation for Energy Improvement. For many years he enjoyed all things car related from fixing to racing them as well as riding go karts and motorcycles. If it had an engine that's where you could find him.



He is survived by his sons, Kevin D. Hardy, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Manchester and Keith D. Hardy of Merrimack; siblings, Cynthia Morton and her husband Rick of Hooksett, Herve Hardy of Manchester, Ernest Hardy and his wife Wendy of Concord, Patrick Ryerson and his wife Teresa of Allenstown; his aunt, Charlotte Bartlett of Bedford; cousins, Robin Glover and Justine Simpson, 8 grandchildren, several great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 11th from 4 to 6 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main Street, Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit

