Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050





Born in Concord, Kevin was the son of Janet L. (Pluff) Maynard Robinson and the late Duane W. Maynard and stepson of the late Richard Robinson.



Kevin was employed as a trucker and most recently worked for Blackjack Trucking. He was a trustee for the Dulac Land Trust and was a member of the Laconia Indian Historical Association. He also belonged to the snowmobile club in Canterbury. He loved karaoke and cooking for a large group.



He was predeceased by his sister, Sherry Tuttle.



Kevin is survived by his wife of 22 years, Judy L. Blake-Maynard; his children, Ryan Maynard of Manchester, Kymmy Bent and her husband Russell of Loudon, David Maynard and his wife Mina of Cocoa, FL, Danielle Maynard, Amanda Head and Christopher Head; his siblings, SueLynn Thyng of MA, Douglas Maynard of Center Barnstead, David Maynard and his wife Texene of Center Barnstead and Debi McMann and Jason McMann of Concord. He is also survived by his mothers-in-law, Helen Audet and Barbara Cameron, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of His Life will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 1 P.M. in the Loudon Congregational Church, 7018 Church St. in Loudon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin's memory may be sent to the Laconia Indian Historical Association, PO Box 244 Sanbornton, NH 03269 or the Loudon Congregational Church, PO Box 7034 Loudon, NH 03307. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 27, 2020

