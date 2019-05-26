Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Neal Gerard Russell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kevin Russell passed away on May 18, 2019 after a two-year private and courageous battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. His family was lovingly by his side. Kevin founded Russell Painting Company in Gilford, NH over 30 years ago. He took great pride in servicing the Lakes Region with professional and quality painting services. Kevin lived his life with a generous spirit. His gregarious nature and big, handsome smile drew him to people. You never left his company without sharing something - politics, local news, dog stories, Patriots, Bruins, Red Sox highlights. Most often, you shared a laugh or two. Kevin loved the outdoors. Fishing on the Saco River in Hiram Maine, boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, hiking the trails around his home with his wife and their dogs that he loved so much: Tory, Cody, Smitty, and Cooper. Some of his most adventurous and happy times took place on long and challenging hikes with his good friend Doug. He enjoyed driving his "woof wagon", great conversation, a roaring bonfire, a good bottle of wine and listening to the call of the whip-poor-will. Kevin's passing is a loss that is deeply felt by those he shared this life with - his forever love, best friend and wife Tammy Davis. The pride and joy of his life, his children Emily Russell, Grace Russell and Liam Russell. His sister Dayle Reynolds and her husband Jim, his Patriots watching buddy and sister Jacqueline Soul, his sister Elizabeth Russell and his brother Timothy Russell and his wife Kris. Known as "Uncle Good Boy", his nieces and nephews will miss his antics and positive, fun loving spirit. His family wishes to thank the ICU medical staff at Mass General Hospital who gave him excellent care and support. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe has been set up to assist in covering the cost of care not covered by insurance. Visit

Kevin Russell passed away on May 18, 2019 after a two-year private and courageous battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. His family was lovingly by his side. Kevin founded Russell Painting Company in Gilford, NH over 30 years ago. He took great pride in servicing the Lakes Region with professional and quality painting services. Kevin lived his life with a generous spirit. His gregarious nature and big, handsome smile drew him to people. You never left his company without sharing something - politics, local news, dog stories, Patriots, Bruins, Red Sox highlights. Most often, you shared a laugh or two. Kevin loved the outdoors. Fishing on the Saco River in Hiram Maine, boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, hiking the trails around his home with his wife and their dogs that he loved so much: Tory, Cody, Smitty, and Cooper. Some of his most adventurous and happy times took place on long and challenging hikes with his good friend Doug. He enjoyed driving his "woof wagon", great conversation, a roaring bonfire, a good bottle of wine and listening to the call of the whip-poor-will. Kevin's passing is a loss that is deeply felt by those he shared this life with - his forever love, best friend and wife Tammy Davis. The pride and joy of his life, his children Emily Russell, Grace Russell and Liam Russell. His sister Dayle Reynolds and her husband Jim, his Patriots watching buddy and sister Jacqueline Soul, his sister Elizabeth Russell and his brother Timothy Russell and his wife Kris. Known as "Uncle Good Boy", his nieces and nephews will miss his antics and positive, fun loving spirit. His family wishes to thank the ICU medical staff at Mass General Hospital who gave him excellent care and support. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe has been set up to assist in covering the cost of care not covered by insurance. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/kevin-russells-supporters?utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+sharesheet&rcid=bfccd1d15db745afa630a40df9697ada . A celebration of Kevin's life will be held on June 1, 2019 at 1PM at Graylands Farm 97 Hopkinton Road, Concord, NH. Published in The Concord Monitor on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close