Kevin Stevens, 66, of Loudon passed away expectantly on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Concord Hospital.
He was born in Concord, NH on January 4, 1953, son of Sherman Alfred and Mildred (Ross) Stevens.
Members of his family include his only child, Erin Stevens and her mother, Jamie Stevens and Jamie's son, Mark Yeaton; father, Sherman Stevens; brothers, Michael Stevens and wife, Susan, Peter Stevens and wife, Robin, Carl Stevens, Andrew Stevens, Timothy Stevens and wife, Kelly, Jesse Stevens and wife, Wendy, Sherman Stevens, Nathan Stevens and wife, Tessa, Wayne Stevens and wife, Sam; sisters, Faith Stevens, Grace Kinman and her husband, Darryl and Lori Paddock and husband, Aaron; 47 nieces and nephews and a number of great nieces and nephews as well.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4PM to 7PM at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. Concord. A memorial service will take place at Living Word Assembly of God, 729 Stage Rd, Gilmanton Iron Works, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12PM.
To read the full obituary please visit BennettFuneral.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 16, 2019