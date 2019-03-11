Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Tucker. View Sign

Kevin Tucker, 47, passed away peacefully Friday after a long battle with health complications.



He is remembered for his dedication to community and love of the fire service.



The son of Sheldon and Paula Tucker and a life-long resident of Concord, he attended Concord schools and graduated from Concord High School. In recent years, Tucker was an integral part of the city's annual Christmas tree lighting and holiday parade. He was also a long-time member of the Penacook Rescue Squad, a dispatcher for Merrimack County and organizer of the annual Fire-Police-EMS Memorial Parade in Penacook - a passion he and his father shared for more than four decades.



He is predeceased by his father, Sheldon, and is survived by his mother, Paula Tucker, his sister Heidi, his nephew Zachary, and two nieces, Madison and Emma.



The family has chosen not to hold calling hours.



There will be a celebration of life in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Penacook Rescue Squad, Boscawen, N,H. or the Granite State Fire Service Support Team.

